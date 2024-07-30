Living and Home Faux Leather Upholstered Recliner Chair

Experience comfort with the Living and Home recliner. Upholstered in smooth leather and cushioned with soft foam, it includes a tall tufted backrest and wide armrests for relaxation. Use the control switch under the armrest to transform it into a recliner for rejuvenation. Matte leather upholstery is easy to maintain, enhancing comfort and elegance in your space.