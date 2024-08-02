Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Day
image 1 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Dayimage 2 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Dayimage 3 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Dayimage 4 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Dayimage 5 of Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Day

Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Day

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£299.99

£299.99/each

Igenix IG9851 Portable Dehumidifier, Extracts 50 Litres of Moisture Per Day
The Igenix IG9851 is a large portable dehumidifier and is in fact the largest dehumidifier available from Igenix and is capable of extracting up to 50 litres of moisture from the air per day. Its suitable for large spaces sized up to 115m 2 . This model features 2 dehumidifying modes, 2 fan speeds and can either be used with either continuous drainage or auto shut off when the 6 litre tank is full. The rolling castors make it easy to manoeuvre, along with a built in carry handle.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here