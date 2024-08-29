image 1 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Black
image 1 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Blackimage 2 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Blackimage 3 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Blackimage 4 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Blackimage 5 of Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Black

Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Living and Home Swivel Office Chair with Headrest - Black
Introducing the Living and Home Swivel Office Chair, meticulously crafted for professionals requiring prolonged comfort. Its ergonomic design includes a breathable mesh backrest for lumbar support and ventilation. The generously padded seat cushion maintains its shape even with extended use. The chair height can be effortlessly adjusted, ensuring a supportive and comfortable workspace.
Steel base ensures durability and strengthCastors enable smooth movementSwivel armrests provide elbow support

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here