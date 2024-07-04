Marketplace.
BLACK+DECKER BXBS0001GB Digital Bathroom Scale, Tempered Glass, White

This white digital bathroom scale from BLACK+DECKER features an easy-to-read LCD display cover and sturdy tempered glass platform for durability, comfort, and ease of use. It measures at 30 x 30cm. The scale’s high precision sensors offer accurate weight measurement with a maximum weight of 170kg/375lb, with 2 weighing units in lb/kg. The scale comes equipped with an auto on/off function and its modern and sleek design will complement any room in your home. It requires 2 x AAA batteries (not included). SPECIFICATIONS 30x30cm BLACK+DECKER branded bathroom scale - 2 colours available. Digital LCD display and durable tempered glass platform. High precision sensors measuring metric and imperial weights. Auto on/off function. 2 x AAA batteries required (not included).

