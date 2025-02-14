Marketplace.
Igenix IG2625, Oil Filled Radiator Heater, 2.5kW/2500 W, Safety Cut Off

Igenix IG2625, Oil Filled Radiator Heater, 2.5kW/2500 W, Safety Cut Off
The Igenix IG2625 is an oil filled radiator with 2500W of power so you can keep out the cold this winter with instant heat. Save on central heating by using a portable oil filled radiator to warm up a room in a matter of minutes. The radiator has a host of features such as a Dial Control Panel and Remote Control to easily adjust the heat, Rolling Castors for easy manoeuvrability around your home and Heat Resistant Housing to make it safe for children and pets. Adjust the radiator to make your room the perfect temperature with 3 adjustable heat settings. To make sure you can operate the radiator safely it has Overheat Protection and a Tip Over Switch that will stop it overheating and automatically cut off if tipped over so you can switch on the radiator and leave it in the room to heat up without worrying.
