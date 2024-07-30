Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L, Blue

Elevate your culinary skills with our advanced mixer, meticulously designed to enhance your cooking experience. Seamlessly integrate essential attachments like the K beater, balloon whisk, and dough hook into your mixing routine with the in-bowl power outlet, allowing for efficient and thorough mixing directly within the bowl, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.

Embark on a culinary journey with expanded functionality, courtesy of the slow speed power outlet. Compatible with over 10 optional additional attachments, this feature enables you to customize your mixer for various cooking tasks, from pasta making to sausage stuffing, unlocking a world of culinary possibilities and expanding your repertoire with ease.

Experience the convenience of our innovative fold function, perfect for gently folding and layering ingredients together with precision. Ideal for delicate recipes such as soufflés, this function ensures optimal results every time, adding a touch of sophistication to your culinary creations.

Enjoy precise speed control with electronic variable speed control, allowing you to carefully adjust the speed without causing ingredient spillage, particularly crucial when incorporating ingredients like flour into the mix. With 9 speeds plus the fold function, you have complete control over the mixing process, ensuring the perfect consistency for your recipes with ease and precision. Elevate your cooking game and unleash your culinary creativity with our versatile mixer today.