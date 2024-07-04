Kenwood Chef Baker XL Stand Mixer, 7L, White

Unleash the full potential of your culinary creativity with our powerhouse mixer. Featuring a robust 1200W Powerful ChefMotor™, this mixer effortlessly tackles even the toughest mixing tasks with ease, providing the muscle needed for exceptional results every time.

Streamline your baking process with precision measuring, thanks to the integrated EasyWeigh Scales, ensuring accurate ingredient measurements with every use. Accommodate large batches effortlessly with the generous 4.6L stainless steel bowl, offering ample space for all your culinary creations.

Simplify your cleanup routine with EasyClean Tools, featuring 3 durable bowl tools - K beater, whisk, and dough tool - designed for effortless maintenance and long-lasting performance. Unlock endless culinary possibilities with over 25 optional attachments, allowing you to customize your mixer to suit your specific cooking needs and preferences.

From mixing and kneading to whipping and blending, our versatile mixer empowers you to explore new flavors and textures with ease. Elevate your cooking experience and unleash your inner chef with our powerful and versatile mixer today.