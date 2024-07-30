Living and Home 2-Piece Set Round Nesting Coffee Table - Gold

Elevate your living space with the sophisticated and practical Living and Home nesting coffee table set. Featuring open metal frames with sleek gold finishes, the tables can be effortlessly pulled apart for additional surface area or nested together to save space. The rounded glass surfaces are not only easy to clean but also provide a stylish perch for small succulents, coffee table books, or decorative accents.