image 1 of Living and Home Kitchen 2-Tier Metal Dish Drainer Rack - Black
Living and Home Kitchen 2-Tier Metal Dish Drainer Rack - Black

£20.99

£20.99/each

Living and Home Kitchen 2-Tier Metal Dish Drainer Rack - Black
This draining rack is crafted from durable materials. It includes a removable drip tray and cutlery holder, maximizing storage capacity efficiently. This rack saves space and time, providing easy access to utensils and supplies while keeping your kitchen clean and organized.
Made of anti-rust materialDrain tray design underneathEasy to disassemble, easy to clean

