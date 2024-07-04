Marketplace.
Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L, Black

Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£299.99

£299.99/each

Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L, Black
Unlock a world of culinary possibilities with the slow speed power outlet, compatible with over 10 optional additional attachments. From pasta making to sausage stuffing, explore versatile cooking options to customize your mixer for various culinary tasks, allowing you to unleash your creativity in the kitchen.Experience the convenience of our unique fold function, perfect for delicately folding and layering ingredients together with precision. Ideal for preparing delicate dishes like soufflés, this function ensures flawless results every time.Enjoy precise control over your mixing speed with electronic variable speed control, enabling you to carefully and smoothly adjust the speed without risking ingredient spillage, especially crucial when incorporating flour or other dry ingredients into the mix.With customizable speed settings, including 6 speeds plus the fold function, you have complete control over the mixing process, allowing you to achieve the desired consistency for your recipes with ease. Elevate your cooking game and unleash your culinary creativity with our versatile mixer today.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here