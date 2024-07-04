Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L, Black

Unlock a world of culinary possibilities with the slow speed power outlet, compatible with over 10 optional additional attachments. From pasta making to sausage stuffing, explore versatile cooking options to customize your mixer for various culinary tasks, allowing you to unleash your creativity in the kitchen.

Experience the convenience of our unique fold function, perfect for delicately folding and layering ingredients together with precision. Ideal for preparing delicate dishes like soufflés, this function ensures flawless results every time.

Enjoy precise control over your mixing speed with electronic variable speed control, enabling you to carefully and smoothly adjust the speed without risking ingredient spillage, especially crucial when incorporating flour or other dry ingredients into the mix.

With customizable speed settings, including 6 speeds plus the fold function, you have complete control over the mixing process, allowing you to achieve the desired consistency for your recipes with ease. Elevate your cooking game and unleash your culinary creativity with our versatile mixer today.