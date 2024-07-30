Ariete ARPK42 Retro Style Candy Floss Maker and Popcorn Maker Set

Add some 1950s flair with the Retro Style Popcorn Maker AR2957. Featuring fat-free, hot air cooking, the popcorn maker creates 60g of delicious, light popcorn in 2 minutes. Complete with measuring scoop to achieve the best results, and a removable serving bowl so you can bring your popcorn straight to the sofa for a cinema-style snack. Diner-style red and white aesthetic adds fun to any occasion. Fun for all the family, the Ariete AR2973 Retro Style Candy Floss Maker brings the party atmosphere to any occasion with its retro 1950s design. Create your own fairground-style sweet treats using caster sugar, or chop up hard boiled sweets to create coloured clouds of candy floss. Measuring spoon included for the best results, and use the supplied reusable cones to gather the candy floss out of the bowl ready to eat. Removable, easy to clean bowl.