Igenix IGHW020TDW Over Door Downflow Fan Heater, 2000W Wall Mounted, White

Experience efficient and customizable heating with our 2kW Wall Mounted PTC Downflow Fan Heater. This powerful heater offers two heating powers, 1000W and 2000W, allowing you to adjust the warmth according to your needs. Choose from fan, warm, or hot wind settings to create the perfect ambiance in your space. The included remote control provides convenience, so you can adjust settings from the comfort of your couch. Our heater comes with wall-mounted sets, making installation a breeze. Safety is a top priority with overheating protection and an auto shut-off and child lock features, ensuring worry-free operation. The LED display makes it easy to monitor and adjust settings, and the angle oscillating louvers distribute heat evenly, enhancing efficiency. With a delay open and close function and one-touch start, you can customize heating schedules to fit your lifestyle. Take advantage of the 24-hour and weekly timers to set heating periods to suit your routine. The open window function detects changes in temperature and adjusts accordingly, saving energy. Stay comfortable with thermostatic control, ensuring your space remains at the ideal temperature. Upgrade your heating solution with our Wall Mounted PTC Downflow Fan Heater for a cozy and convenient experience.