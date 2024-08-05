Ariete 9280 Single Pizza Oven with Viewing Window, Black

Perfect for both indoor and outdoor use, Ariete’s 32cm Pizza Oven takes just 4 minutes to cook delicious fresh pizza with the authentic flavour of a traditional wood-fired oven. The maximum cooking temperature of 400 °C results in faster cooking times and mouth-wateringly crunchy pizza crusts. This pizza oven is also ideal for cooking other foods like pastries, wraps and paninis with an adjustable temperature control, and the handy viewing window means you can easily check on the cooking process without needing to open the lid and allow heat to escape. Two stainless steel paddles are included to make transferring pizza to and from the ceramic cooking stone as easy and safe as possible. With a non-stick coating, clean-up is simple and there’s less chance of pizza crusts getting stuck to the cooking stone. Not a fan of waiting by the oven? Simply set the timer up to 30 minutes, and the end-signal will let you know when it’s time to check on the food.