Marketplace.
image 1 of Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Green
image 1 of Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Greenimage 2 of Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Greenimage 3 of Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Green

Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Green

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£59.99

£59.99/each

Ariete 58304, Vintage Glass Jug Blender, 1.5 Litre, Green
Bringing a vintage flair to the kitchen, the Ariete AR8304 1000W Glass Jug Blender in nostalgic green finish boasts a 1.5 litre glass jug and 4 stainless steel blades, ensuring you get optimum blending without chunks. With 4 different blending speeds as well as pulse and ice-crush functions, the AR8304 is suited to help you to prep food easily and quickly. Achieve precision with the handy measuring cup in the lid, and ensure the kitchen stays mess-free by adding ingredients to your smoothie recipe via the hole in the lid.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here