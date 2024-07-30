Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 W
image 1 of Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 Wimage 2 of Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 Wimage 3 of Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 W

Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 W

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 W
Heavy-duty and robust, this powerful 3kW Igenix IG9301 commercial fan heater is ideal for large spaces such as garages and workshops. Built with a durable metal construction, stainless steel heating element and IP24 Splash Proof rating, this easy-to-use heater will keep the cold at bay. For added safety it features thermostatic cut-off and over heat protection. With 2 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat this fan also has a cool air setting, ideal for hot weather use.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here