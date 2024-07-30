Igenix IG9301, Commercial Drum Fan Heater, 3000 W

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Heavy-duty and robust, this powerful 3kW Igenix IG9301 commercial fan heater is ideal for large spaces such as garages and workshops. Built with a durable metal construction, stainless steel heating element and IP24 Splash Proof rating, this easy-to-use heater will keep the cold at bay. For added safety it features thermostatic cut-off and over heat protection. With 2 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat this fan also has a cool air setting, ideal for hot weather use.

Heavy-duty and robust, this powerful 3kW Igenix IG9301 commercial fan heater is ideal for large spaces such as garages and workshops. Built with a durable metal construction, stainless steel heating element and IP24 Splash Proof rating, this easy-to-use heater will keep the cold at bay. For added safety it features thermostatic cut-off and over heat protection. With 2 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat this fan also has a cool air setting, ideal for hot weather use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.