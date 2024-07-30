Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, White

Experience professional-grade results in your kitchen with the powerful 1000W motor and patented Dual Drive System of our cutting-edge appliance. This innovative technology ensures effortless operation and consistent performance, allowing you to achieve perfect results every time.

Prepare larger quantities with ease using the large 3L bowl, boasting a 1.5L working capacity, making it ideal for batch cooking, family meals, and entertaining guests.

Effortlessly blend smoothies, soups, and sauces with the included 1.5L blender, featuring a generous high-speed blending capacity and easy-clean design for added convenience.

Simplify your baking process with our 2-in-1 baking tool, combining a dough and emulsifying tool in one unique design. This space-saving solution ensures hassle-free baking, allowing you to create delicious treats with ease.

Navigate through different speeds effortlessly with the SpeedSelect Dial, offering comfortable and easy speed selection for precise control over your culinary creations.

Upgrade your kitchen with our versatile appliance and enjoy professional-grade results with every use.