Marketplace.
image 1 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, White
image 1 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, Whiteimage 2 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, Whiteimage 3 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, Whiteimage 4 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, Whiteimage 5 of Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, White

Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£99.99

£99.99/each

Kenwood Food Processor with Smoothie2Go, White
Experience professional-grade results in your kitchen with the powerful 1000W motor and patented Dual Drive System of our cutting-edge appliance. This innovative technology ensures effortless operation and consistent performance, allowing you to achieve perfect results every time.Prepare larger quantities with ease using the large 3L bowl, boasting a 1.5L working capacity, making it ideal for batch cooking, family meals, and entertaining guests.Effortlessly blend smoothies, soups, and sauces with the included 1.5L blender, featuring a generous high-speed blending capacity and easy-clean design for added convenience.Simplify your baking process with our 2-in-1 baking tool, combining a dough and emulsifying tool in one unique design. This space-saving solution ensures hassle-free baking, allowing you to create delicious treats with ease.Navigate through different speeds effortlessly with the SpeedSelect Dial, offering comfortable and easy speed selection for precise control over your culinary creations.Upgrade your kitchen with our versatile appliance and enjoy professional-grade results with every use.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here