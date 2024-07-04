Kenwood kMIx Stand Mixer, 5L , Sage Green

Elevate your culinary prowess with our advanced mixer, designed to revolutionize your cooking experience. With integrated power outlets right in the bowl, essential attachments like the K beater, balloon whisk, and dough hook ensure efficient mixing and kneading directly within the bowl, saving you time and effort.

Unlock a world of culinary possibilities with the slow speed power outlet, compatible with over 10 optional additional attachments, allowing you to customize your mixer to suit various culinary tasks. From pasta making to sausage stuffing, explore versatile cooking options to expand your culinary repertoire effortlessly.

Experience the convenience of our innovative fold function, perfect for delicately folding and layering ingredients together with precision, making it ideal for preparing delicate dishes like soufflés and meringues.

Enjoy precise control over your mixing speed with electronic variable speed control, enabling you to carefully and smoothly build up speed without the risk of ingredient spillage, particularly beneficial when incorporating flour or other dry ingredients into the mix.

With 8 customizable speed settings plus the fold function, you have complete control over the mixing process, ensuring the perfect consistency for your recipes every time. Elevate your cooking game and unleash your creativity in the kitchen with our versatile mixer today.