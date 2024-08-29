Kenwood MultiPro Compact+ 5-in-1 Food Processor with Weighing , Silver

Introducing the Kenwood Multipro Compact+ FDM312 SS, the ultimate 5-in-1 compact food processor designed to streamline your kitchen tasks and elevate your culinary creations. With a sleek stainless steel design and a generous 2.1 L capacity, this powerhouse appliance offers unrivaled versatility and performance.

Experience precision cooking with integrated weighing capabilities, allowing you to weigh ingredients directly into the bowl or using the included weighing tray. Switch effortlessly between grams and pounds, with the ability to measure in one gram increments up to a maximum of 3kg, ensuring accuracy and precision in every recipe.

Discover the convenience of the glass mill, a unique feature of the Kenwood Multipro Compact+ series. Enjoy all the benefits of a larger food processor in a compact format, perfect for grinding spices, herbs, and more with ease.

Equipped with a dual beater metal whisk, dough tool, and 3 slicing/grating discs, this food processor offers superior performance for beating egg whites, cream, and making dough. Kenwood not only speeds up your cooking process but also delivers impeccable results every time.

Take your drinks on the go with the 2 x Blend-Xtract 2GO bottles, each with a 400ml capacity. Perfect for busy lifestyles, these bottles fit conveniently in most car drink holders or can be stored in the fridge for later use. Plus, with the handy non-drip lid, you can enjoy your beverages without worrying about spillages. Upgrade your kitchen with the Kenwood Multipro Compact+ FDM312 SS and experience the ultimate in convenience, performance, and versatility.