Marketplace.
image 1 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handle
image 1 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handleimage 2 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handleimage 3 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handleimage 4 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handleimage 5 of Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handle

Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner With Detachable Handle
Energy class A++/ DPU HF: D / DPU carpet: E / dust re-emission E | 400W motor power | Noise 80dB Capacity: 3L | 3m hose | 6m power cord | Detachable handle for extended cleaning use | Easy handling with air swivel | Single Cyclone fi ltration system for high cleaning effi ciency | HEPA outlet fi ltration for hygienic environment | Tools on board | Accessory: 3-in-1 brush Product Dimensions (mm): H:1061 x W:310 x D:300 Product Weight: 4.6kg

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here