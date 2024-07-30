Kenwood Compact Food Processor & Blender, 800W MultiPro 2-in-1 , Grey

Introducing the Multipro Compact food processor, your ultimate kitchen companion for effortless homemade meals in record time. From hearty main dishes to delightful sides, this powerhouse appliance prepares fresh and tasty meals in seconds, making homemade cooking a breeze.

Equipped with everything you need, from a large 2.1L bowl to essential tools for chopping, slicing, kneading, and grating, this food processor streamlines your cooking process. Prepare vegetables, salads, doughs, and soups with ease, all from a single working base, saving you valuable time and kitchen space.

Experience unparalleled versatility with the powerful 800W motor, featuring two different processing speeds plus the Pulse function, giving you total control to achieve perfect results on every occasion.

With a 1.2-liter plastic jug included, effortlessly prepare cold smoothies or hot soups to suit your cravings and preferences. Plus, this food processor comes complete with a wide range of accessories, including a dough tool for bread and pasta, a blade for chopping and pureeing, and discs for slicing, whisking, and grating, allowing you to create a variety of dishes with ease.

Upgrade your kitchen arsenal with the Multipro Compact food processor and revolutionize your cooking experience today.