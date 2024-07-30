Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silver
image 1 of Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silverimage 2 of Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silverimage 3 of Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silver

Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£26.99

£26.99/each

Igenix IG9030, Ceramic Fan Heater, 1800 W, 2 Heat Settings, Silver
The Igenix IG9030 Ceramic Fan Heater is a neat and stylish heater which adds a great boost of heat without standing out in the room. At 1.8kW of heating power and a PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) ceramic heating element, this heater is built with efficiency in mind. With its dark and silvery looks, and integrated carry handle and top-mounted control dials it has great form as well as function. It is tip-over safe and has overheat protection built-in and has a cool-touch exterior, making this heater highly user-friendly.

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here