If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Rowlinson Midi Store is the perfect storage solution for the smaller garden or patio. The Store features a handy shelf and is lockable for security. Finished an attractive honey brown stain, the Midi Store is a simple and convenient way to keep your outdoor space clutter free.

The Rowlinson Midi Store is the perfect storage solution for the smaller garden or patio. The Store features a handy shelf and is lockable for security. Finished an attractive honey brown stain, the Midi Store is a simple and convenient way to keep your outdoor space clutter free.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.