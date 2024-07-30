Marketplace.
image 1 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Store
image 1 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Storeimage 2 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Storeimage 3 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Storeimage 4 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Storeimage 5 of Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Store

Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Store

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rowlinson Garden Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£169.99

£169.99/each

Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Store
The Rowlinson Shiplap Patio Store provides plenty of garden storage for when space is at a premium. Supplied in an attractive dipped honey brown finish, the Patio Store provides a practical storage solution that will keep your garden or patio clutter free.
12mm shiplap claddingSolid board floor and roofSingle ledged and braced doorDipped honey-brown finishMineral roofing felt

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here