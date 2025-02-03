Igenix IG9022, Electric Fan Heater with 2 Heat Settings, Portable, Black

The Igenix IG9022 Upright Fan Heater is the ideal solution for instantaneous heat, it can be used in a multitude of environments, such as your home, office, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. With 2 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, it is very easy to use, it features auto shut off, ensuring that the heater will cut out if it gets too hot. It also comes with auto tip-over protection meaning the power will cut off if the heater is accidentally knocked over. This fan also has a cool air setting, ideal for use in the summer. This versatile fan heater is excellent at providing instant heat to cold areas quickly and effectively , plus its compact styling makes it easy to move from room to room.

Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)