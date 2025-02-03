Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG9022, Electric Fan Heater with 2 Heat Settings, Portable, Black

Igenix IG9022, Electric Fan Heater with 2 Heat Settings, Portable, Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£21.99

£21.99/each

Sold and sent by GoShopDirect

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Igenix IG9022, Electric Fan Heater with 2 Heat Settings, Portable, Black
The Igenix IG9022 Upright Fan Heater is the ideal solution for instantaneous heat, it can be used in a multitude of environments, such as your home, office, conservatory, garage, outbuilding, mobile home or caravan. With 2 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, it is very easy to use, it features auto shut off, ensuring that the heater will cut out if it gets too hot. It also comes with auto tip-over protection meaning the power will cut off if the heater is accidentally knocked over. This fan also has a cool air setting, ideal for use in the summer. This versatile fan heater is excellent at providing instant heat to cold areas quickly and effectively , plus its compact styling makes it easy to move from room to room.
Sold by GoShopDirect (Lancaster Holdings Ltd)

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here