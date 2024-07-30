Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6

The Rowlinson 4Ãƒâ€”6 Single Door Apex Shed has 3.9mÃ‚Â³ of space for storage. The sturdy frame is clad in a prime grade 12mm shiplap cut from European timber and kiln dried for added strength and stability. The Interlocking tongue and groove shiplap profile boards provide an effective barrier against the elements. The door is T&G clad and double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for rigidity. All the timber used in this building is sustainably sourced and meets with all stringent environment legislation, including the pressure treatment that provides long lasting preservation. No further protective treatment is necessary although it can be painted. The OSB used for the floor and roof offers superior structural integrity that avoids warping even under extreme humidity or dryness. The robust steel hinges are bright zinc coated for longevity against corrosion, while the included heavy-duty pad bolt (Pad lock not included) keeps the unit secure. The building is topped off with a premium grade mineral roofing felt.