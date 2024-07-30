Marketplace.
image 1 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6
image 1 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6image 2 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6image 3 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6image 4 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6image 5 of Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6

Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rowlinson Garden Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£479.99

£479.99/each

Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Single Door 4x6
The Rowlinson 4Ãƒâ€”6 Single Door Apex Shed has 3.9mÃ‚Â³ of space for storage. The sturdy frame is clad in a prime grade 12mm shiplap cut from European timber and kiln dried for added strength and stability. The Interlocking tongue and groove shiplap profile boards provide an effective barrier against the elements. The door is T&G clad and double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for rigidity. All the timber used in this building is sustainably sourced and meets with all stringent environment legislation, including the pressure treatment that provides long lasting preservation. No further protective treatment is necessary although it can be painted. The OSB used for the floor and roof offers superior structural integrity that avoids warping even under extreme humidity or dryness. The robust steel hinges are bright zinc coated for longevity against corrosion, while the included heavy-duty pad bolt (Pad lock not included) keeps the unit secure. The building is topped off with a premium grade mineral roofing felt.
Apex style roofSingle door can be fitted to open left or right handedGood internal heightClad with a prime grade 12mm European kiln-dried T&G shiplapConstruction grade moisture resistant OSB floor & roofT&G clad door double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for extra rigidity28Ãƒâ€”28 & 35x28mm framingRobust zinc coated steel hingesPad bolt3.9mÃ‚Â³ internal storage volumePressure treated timberPremium grade mineral roofing feltNatural timber finish.

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here