Rowlinson Workshop 9x6

The Rowlinson Workshop is the perfect solution if you want an outdoor workshop or additional garden storage. Featuring high eaves for extra headroom, double ledged and braced doors for security and easy access, as well as styrene glazed windows, which create a comfortable, light and airy working environment. With plenty of space for your garden tools, bikes and essentials, you can tailor the workshop to suit your needs. Supplied in an attractive honey brown finish the 9x6 size varient has four side windows and two front windows.