Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Double Door with Window 8x6

The Rowlinson 8x6 Apex Shed with double doors and window has a premium grade12mm shiplap frame cut from European timber and kiln-dried for added strength and stability. The Interlocking tongue and groove shiplap profile boards provide an effective barrier against the ingress of water and wind. Used in the construction industry, the OSB floor and roof offers superior structural integrity that avoids warping even under extreme humidity or dryness, in many ways better than solid timber for these applications. The door is double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for exceptional rigidity. The robust steel hinges are zinc coated for longevity against corrosion, while the heavy-duty pad bolt (Pad lock not included) keeps the unit secure. The shed is finished with a premium grade mineral roofing felt which allows complete protection from the elements. No further protective treatment is necessary, though it can be easily painted or stained if required. All the timber used in the Rowlinson shed is sustainably sourced and meets with all stringent environment legislation, including the pressure treatment that provides long lasting preservation.