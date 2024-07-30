Marketplace.
Rowlinson Shiplap Apex Shed Double Door 4x6

The Rowlinson 4x6 Apex Shed with double doors has a premium grade12mm shiplap frame cut from European timber and kiln-dried for added strength and stability. The Interlocking tongue and groove shiplap profile boards provide an effective barrier against the ingress of water and wind. Used in the construction industry, the OSB floor and roof offers superior structural integrity that avoids warping even under extreme humidity or dryness, in many ways better than solid timber for these applications. The door is double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for exceptional rigidity. The robust steel hinges are zinc coated for longevity against corrosion, while the heavy-duty pad bolt (Pad lock not included) keeps the unit secure. The shed is finished with a premium grade mineral roofing felt which allows complete protection from the elements. No further protective treatment is necessary, though it can be easily painted or stained if required. All the timber used in the Rowlinson shed is sustainably sourced and meets with all stringent environment legislation, including the pressure treatment that provides long lasting preservation.
Apex style roofDouble Doors for easy accessGood internal heightClad with a prime grade 12mm European kiln-dried T&G shiplapConstruction grade moisture resistant OSB floor & roofT&G clad door double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for extra rigidity28Ãƒâ€”28 & 35x28mm framingRobust zinc coated steel hingesPad bolt3.9mÃ‚Â³ internal storage volumePressure treated timberPremium grade mineral roofing feltNatural timber finish.

