Igenix IG5200, Convector Electric Heater, 2000W / 2kW, 3 Power Settings

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Igenix IG5200 2kW white convector heater is perfect for warming up bedrooms, living rooms and offices in the colder months. It features an adjustable thermostat to enable you to achieve your desired warmth, as well as integrated carry handles so you can manoeuvre the heater to wherever the warmth is needed.

The Igenix IG5200 2kW white convector heater is perfect for warming up bedrooms, living rooms and offices in the colder months. It features an adjustable thermostat to enable you to achieve your desired warmth, as well as integrated carry handles so you can manoeuvre the heater to wherever the warmth is needed.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.