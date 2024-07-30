image 1 of Rowlinson Premium Heritage Wallstore
Rowlinson Premium Heritage Wallstore

The Rowlinson Heritage Wallstore is a storage building with a twist of style. The unique look of its fine sawn vertical T&G cladding, complimented by the contrasting black ironmongery gives this garden building an air of elegance and there is plenty of space to store all of your outdoor essentials. The sturdy T&G floor, kiln dried prime grade 12mm cladding and double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced door enhance the strength and stability of this well-presented design. All the timber used in this building is sustainably sourced and meets with all stringent environment legislation, including the pressure treatment that provides long lasting preservation from rot. No further protective treatment is necessary, though it can be painted if desired.
Pent style roofDouble doors for easy accessVertically clad with prime grade 12mm European kiln-dried T&G timber with a fine sawn finish12mm T&G floorConstruction grade moisture resistant OSB roof12mm Fine sawn T&G clad door double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for extra rigidity35x28mm framingRobust steel hinges in black paint finishPad bolt2.0mÃ‚Â³ (2000L) internal storage volumePressure treated timberPremium grade mineral roofing feltNatural timber finish.

