Marketplace.
image 1 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4
image 1 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4image 2 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4image 3 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4image 4 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4image 5 of Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4

Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rowlinson Garden Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£309.99

£309.99/each

Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 8x4
The Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed is an attractive, durable and low maintenance alternative to a traditional timber shed. Featuring double sliding lockable doors for security, gable vents for better air circulation and is fire and rot resistance giving you peace of mind knowing that your garden valuables are safe and protected. Supplied in dark grey with an off white trim.
Pent style roofDouble sliding doorsLockable (requires padlocknot supplied)Gable vents for better air circulationElectro galvanised and painted steelPainted in dark grey with off white trim0.25mm steel thicknessFire and rot resistantLow maintenanceDoor fitted to 8′ side onlyFloor not included

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here