Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed 6x4 Apex Roof

The Rowlinson Trentvale Metal Shed is an attractive, durable and low maintenance alternative to a traditional timber shed. Featuring double sliding lockable doors for security, gable vents for better air circulation and is fire and rot resistance giving you peace of mind knowing that your garden valuables are safe and protected. Supplied in light grey with an off white trim. Dimensions: H190xW201xD121cm