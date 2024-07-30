Marketplace.
image 1 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10
image 1 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10image 2 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10image 3 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10image 4 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10image 5 of Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10

Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rowlinson Garden Products Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£1,579.99

£1,579.99/each

Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10
The Rowlinson Brentvale metal shed has great strength and rigidity thanks to the use of heavier gauge material compared to most standard metal sheds available. The double doors with low threshold makes getting your items in or out effortless, while the sturdy cylinder lock and lever locking mechanisms will help to keep them safe. The built-in gutter system with downspouts at each corner make an excellent feature for easily diverting rainwater to a water butt, helping to save money and water waste. There is little need for maintenance thanks to the fully hot dipped galvanised steel used throughout and a pleasing metallic grey finish that will suit any garden.
Apex style roofDouble doors with low threshold for easy accessRobust handle and cylinder lock mechanismLever lock top and bottom on slave doorDual layer door material constructionThree hinges per doorHigh strength 0.5-1.2mm thick hot dipped galvanized steel framesOpening window can be positioned on either side of shedWindow frame magnet keeps window fully open against the shed wallFront & rear drainage channels

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here