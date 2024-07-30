Rowlinson Brentvale Metal Shed 10x10

The Rowlinson Brentvale metal shed has great strength and rigidity thanks to the use of heavier gauge material compared to most standard metal sheds available. The double doors with low threshold makes getting your items in or out effortless, while the sturdy cylinder lock and lever locking mechanisms will help to keep them safe. The built-in gutter system with downspouts at each corner make an excellent feature for easily diverting rainwater to a water butt, helping to save money and water waste. There is little need for maintenance thanks to the fully hot dipped galvanised steel used throughout and a pleasing metallic grey finish that will suit any garden.