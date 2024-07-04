Ickle Bubba Nursery Organiser Set

Keeping bubba's first bedroom organised can be tricky with so many outfits and essentials, but with our Nursery Organiser Set, we can help.

The set includes five storage boxes, six wardrobe dividers and fifteen labels so you can create the perfect organised paradise for those all-important items. The pre-labelled hanging dividers allow you to organise your wardrobe by age range, while the blank tabs can be personalised however you like. The set is flat-packed and easy to put together, and is compatible with all Ickle Bubba drawers and wardrobes.