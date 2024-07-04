image 1 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328
image 1 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328image 2 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328image 3 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328image 4 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328image 5 of LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Luzern Ecommerce Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328
Attention Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans: get into your creative zone and focus on building a LEGO Star Wars collectible replica of The Mandalorian's helmet (75328) with this LEGO set for adults, a part of the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection. The metallic sheen of beskar armour is cleverly recreated with drum-lacquered elements, while bricks in different shades of grey allow you to highlight the authentic replica's contours. Add the brick-built display stand with nameplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars display centrepiece for your home or workplace. Step-by-step instructions are included to guide you through the immersive building experience when constructing this Star Wars decoration piece. And when you are ready for another construction challenge, look out for other new-for-March-2022 LEGO Star Wars helmets to add to your collection. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your living room, with LEGO Star Wars sets for adults. Explore the range of all LEGO Star Wars buildable model kits and find exciting Star Wars gifts for fans and any dedicated LEGO builder.

View all Construction Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here