LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Model Adult Set 75328

Attention Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans: get into your creative zone and focus on building a LEGO Star Wars collectible replica of The Mandalorian's helmet (75328) with this LEGO set for adults, a part of the LEGO Star Wars Helmet Collection. The metallic sheen of beskar armour is cleverly recreated with drum-lacquered elements, while bricks in different shades of grey allow you to highlight the authentic replica's contours. Add the brick-built display stand with nameplate to complete a striking LEGO Star Wars display centrepiece for your home or workplace. Step-by-step instructions are included to guide you through the immersive building experience when constructing this Star Wars decoration piece. And when you are ready for another construction challenge, look out for other new-for-March-2022 LEGO Star Wars helmets to add to your collection. It began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now the saga continues in your living room, with LEGO Star Wars sets for adults. Explore the range of all LEGO Star Wars buildable model kits and find exciting Star Wars gifts for fans and any dedicated LEGO builder.