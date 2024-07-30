Cheeky Sweet Cheeks Birthday Card

Our cards are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‘Creators’ like Sarah Ray. Wish your partner a happy birthday as you point out their incredible sweet cheeks with this funny nude doodle! 'Happy birthday sweet cheeks.' Printed using vegan inks, our cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.