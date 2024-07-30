Argon Tableware Wooden Chopping Board - 23cm x 15cm

This Rectangular Wooden Chopping Board from Argon Tableware provides the perfect platform upon which to slice, dice, chop and even serve all manner of culinary creations.

Crafted from rubberwood, this cutting board boasts a high level of natural strength and durability that makes it perfectly suited to home and professional kitchen use alike.

The compact surface area offers ample room for preparing fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices.

This board also includes a carved ramekin insert - perfect for one-piece servings of sauces, dressings, dips and side dishes.