Dreamland Luxury Hotel Duvet - 10.5 Tog - Double

Cocoon yourself in comfort and get ready to dream. Sumptuously soft and inviting for luxurious hotel comfort every night. The 10.5 tog weight is perfect for every season. The duvet is lovingly filled with signature Dreamland fibres that offer luxurious comfort for the sleep of your dreams. Covered in a supremely soft embossed fabric that feels soothing to touch. The simple pleasure of sleep is something to treasure. The enjoyment of getting into bed is what we’re all about at Dreamland.