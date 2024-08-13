PawHut Cat Scratching Board, 2 in 1 Cat Scratcher Cardboard with Catnip, Canned Tuna Design Cat House for Indoor Kitty, Cream White

Discover the PawHut Cat Scratching Board, delightfully design like a canned tuna, doubling as a cosy bed for your feline friend. Included catnip entices play, while the corrugated cardboard design meets their scratching urges. Suitable for cats under 5kg, this scratcher provides a fun and comfy retreat.