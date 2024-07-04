Charles Bentley Heavy Duty Warehouse Folding Platform Trolley Truck 270kg 575lbs

This robust heavy-duty platform trolley is engineered for both domestic and commercial use, offering a substantial 270kg carrying capacity. Designed for durability and practical use, it features a versatile fold-down handle that simplifies storage and enhances portability. Ideal for moving heavy loads with ease, this trolley is equipped with two swivel wheels and two castor wheels, ensuring excellent maneuverability in tight spaces. Constructed from powder-coated steel with a PVC sheet and rubber-rimmed wheels, the trolley is built to withstand rigorous use while protecting surfaces from damage. The rubber edges help cushion impact and prevent scuffs or marks during transport. The zinc-finished wheels are designed to roll smoothly across different surfaces, making this trolley an indispensable tool for warehouses, shops, or even home use where heavy lifting and movement are required. Easy to assemble, it comes with clear instructions to ensure you can get it operational quickly.