Outsunny Galvanised Steel Outdoor Raised Bed with Reinforced Rods, Green

Outdoor garden planters are an excellent option for everyone - you can grow plants, vegetables, flowers and more in a space of your choosing. It's made from steel for strength, with a protective coating to ensure it's suitable for outdoor use. The 180 x 90cm size gives plenty of growth space, with it fully open inside so roots have enough space. Indoors or outdoors - bring some life into your space, wherever.