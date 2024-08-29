Silentnight Anti Allergy 4.5 Tog Duvet, Summer Lightweight Quilt, Superking

The Silentnight Anti-Allergy Duvet is filled with anti-allergy hollowfibre that actively protects your duvet from bacteria and dust mites. This helps to prevent allergies and keep your duvet feeling fresh and clean, whilst keeping you comfortable for a restful night's sleep. Silentnight anti-allergy fibres are approved by the British Allergy Foundation, which means they have the ultimate seal of approval. Silentnight fibres have been scientifically tested and are proven to reduce or remove allergens from the indoor environment. The 10.5 tog anti-allergy duvet is ideal for year round use and is encased in a soft microfibre cover to keep you relaxed and comfortable throughout the night.

SUPERIOR FRESH PROTECTION: Our superior anti-allergy fibres actively protect against dust mites, bacteria and odours, providing just-washed freshness night after night.

ANTI-ALLERGY GUARANTEE: Proud to be approved by the British Allergy Foundation. Only this seal of approval guarantees true allergy-friendly bedding. Our products are scientifically tested and proven to remove allergens whilst also being effective against 99.9% of bacteria

IDEAL FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS: Silentnight Anti-Allergy products carry the ultimate seal of approval making them ideal for allergy and asthma sufferers, and those with sensitive skin.

FRESH COMFORT: Discover a fresher way to sleep. With no compromise on soft, fresh comfort, our duvets are anti-allergy and pro sleep.

MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable for long lasting fresh, hygienic comfort.

GUARANTEE: 5 year manufacturer’s guarantee and made in the UK.