Ickle Bubba Cosmo All in One I-Size Travel System with Isofix Base - Black / Graphite Grey / Tan

We all want a travel system that looks good, is up to the task of protecting precious cargo and doesn’t cost the earth. The Cosmo All in One i-Size Travel System with ISOFIX Base from Ickle Bubba ticks every box. Whether you're hitting the shops or strolling round the park, the Cosmo pushchair brings some sophisticated style without breaking the bank. Bubba and parent can enjoy luxury fabrics, a fleece-lined footmuff and a protective apron with privacy panel. What's more, you can choose between a modern matte black finish or gunmetal chassis colour to offset the leatherette handlebar and create an affordable pushchair of distinction. But it doesn’t stop there – Cosmo is packed full of handy extras to bring you more value for money. From the extra-large shopping basket for all those essential purchases to the multi-position seat recline that lets little one relax in comfort. What’s more the quick-release treaded wheels provide robust support on everyday terrain and the lockable swivel front wheels and adjustable handle height provide even more control in busy spaces. This Cosmo bundle comes with a changing bag which stores all those essentials you need on the go, and a changing mat which creates a space perfect for those last minute nappy changes. The Stratus Car Seat and ISOFIX Base meet the i-Size international safety standard ECE-R129. i-Size ensures child car seats are easier to fit, provide improved protection from side impacts and keep children rear-facing for longer. It also complies with the ISOFIX international standard for car seat installation. This means you can be doubly sure that it will keep your little one secure on all their journeys. With side impact protection, pop-out impact panels and a supportive newborn liner, you can rest assured that baby will be safe going from A to B. Pushchair Specifications: • Suitable from birth – 22kg • Pram (lie flat mode) suitable from birth – 9kg • Seat (upright mode) suitable from 6m – 22kg • Upright dimensions: W: 60.5cm x L: 94cm x H: 113cm • Folded dimensions: W: 60.5cm x L: 110cm x H: 36cm • Handle Height (at highest): 113cm • Pram Seat Unit inside dimensions: W: 34cm x L: 80cm x H: 20cm • Weight: 9kg (chassis with wheels) Please be aware: the pushchair can only be folded once the pram seat unit has been removed. Car Seat Specifications: • Suitable from 40-87cm • Upright dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 52cm • Folded dimensions: W: 44cm x L: 75cm x H: 35.5cm • Weight: 4.7kg Base Specifications: • Upright dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 69cm • Folded dimensions: W: 36cm x L: 62.5cm x H: 19.5cm • Base weight: 5.9kg