Ickle BubbaVenus Max Double Stroller Black / Black / Tan

Featuring all the benefits of the Venus Double Stroller, the Venus Max bundle also includes an additional colour-coordinated footwarmer for each seat. With a full length raincover and front and rear suspension, your little ones can travel in comfort and style, come rain or shine. Upright dimensions: W76.5cm x D99.5cm x H107cm • Folded dimensions: W76.5cm x D73cm x H40.5cm