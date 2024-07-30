Ickle BubbaVenus Double Stroller Black / Black / Tan

The Ickle Bubba Venus Double Stroller is perfect for everyday adventures with two little ones. Each seat is suitable from birth up to 15kg (approx. 3 years old) and can each be adjusted independently. The stroller includes two gate opening bumper bars, multi-recline backrest and calf support functions; it is ideal for both twins or newborn and toddler. This compact stroller only weighs an impressive 13.4kg and is packed full of enhanced features designed to make parenting easier. Its extra-large shopping basket is great for storing all the essentials, and front and rear suspension mean that no adventure is ever out of reach.Upright dimensions: W76.5cm x D99.5cm x H107cm • Folded dimensions: W76.5cm x D73cm x H40.5cm