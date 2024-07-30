Ickle Bubba Venus Prime Double Stroller Black / Black / Tan

The Ickle Bubba Venus Prime Double Stroller is perfect for everyday adventures with two little ones. With the Venus Double Stroller, each seat is suitable from birth. The additional Newborn Cocoon creates a cosy space for a newborn baby and can be used in the forward and rearward-facing position. Add an extra Cocoon (sold separately) to create a cosy space for newborn twins. Cocoons are suitable from birth – 9kg (6 months, approx.*) Each seat can be adjusted independently to keep both children comfy and will last them until they reach 15kg (approx. 3 years old*). The stroller includes two large, quilted seats with multi-recline backrests and adjustable leg rests, so one child can be laid down while the other sits up. The two gate opening bumper bars makes it easy to place your children in the stroller and lift them out. Each seat has a roll up ventilation panel to keep them cool in warm weather while the additional footwarmers are ideal for colder months. This compact stroller weighs an impressive 13.4kg and is packed full of enhanced features designed to make parenting easier. Its extra-large shopping basket is great for storing all those essentials, while 360 degree swivel front wheels and front and rear suspension means that it can handle bumpy terrains. *Age is only given as a guide. Always refer to child weight for the correct suitability.Upright dimensions: W76.5cm x D99.5cm x H107cm • Folded dimensions: W76.5cm x D73cm x H40.5cm