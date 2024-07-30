Rock Sunwave 3 Piece Set Suitcases Pink

A Superhero Suitcase! This Rock suitcase is made from ultra-strong polypropylene which is tough, durable and impact-resistant. Expandable - leave your packing worries behind with Sunwave’s expander zip which can be opened to increase the volume of the case, providing valuable additional packing capacity for any last-minute extras or new purchases you may need to squeeze in. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. Integrated TSA combination lock - For your complete peace of mind, Sunwave cases are fitted with an integrated TSA combination lock. The interior has luxurious soft touch full lining and a mesh divider section. The design also features a convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built to last - all Rock products come with a 15 year manufacturer’s warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. The 3 cases can be nested inside one another to save space when not in use. SML: 54 x 40 x 22/24.5cm, 3kg, 35/40 (when using expander option) litre capacity. MED: 66 x 46 x 30/34.5cm, 4.1kg, 78/90 (when using expander option) litre capacity. LRG: 79 x 53 x 34/38.5cm, 5.1kg, 120/136 (when using expander option) litre capacity.