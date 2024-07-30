Marketplace.
Rock Bali 3 Piece Set Suitcases Turquoise
Rock Bali 3 Piece Set Suitcases Turquoise

Rock Bali 3 Piece Set Suitcases Turquoise

Rock Bali 3 Piece Set Suitcases Turquoise
This hardshell luggage ticks all the boxes with an expander zip on medium & Large sizes, to further increase packing capacity for any last-minute extras or new purchases you may need to squeeze in. Tough & Practical - 8 smooth rolling wheels and a telescopic, push-button handle will help you glide effortlessly on your travels. For your complete peace of mind, Bali cases are fitted with an integrated TSA combination lock. The interior has luxurious soft-touch full lining and a divider section. The design also features a convenient zipped inside pocket and elasticated packing straps to keep your clothes securely in place. Built to last - all products come with a 15-year manufacturer's warranty against manufacturing defects arising from faulty workmanship or materials. The 3 cases can be nested inside one another to save space when not in use.SML: 55 x 37 x 21cm, 2.6kg, 32 litre capacity. MED: 65 x 45 x 25/28.5cm, 3.5kg, 50/57 (when using expander option) litre capacity. LRG: 75 x 51 x 30/33.5cm, 4.2kg, 82/93 (when using expander option) litre capacity.
Strong lightweight hardshell ABS construction8x easy glide wheels for improved stability and handlingIntegrated Travel Sentry approved TSA combination lockExpandable for extra packing capacityTop and side carry handles (no side handle on small size)Fully lined interior with mesh divider section and inside pocketPacking straps inside main section keep clothes in place

