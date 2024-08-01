Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Table
image 1 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Tableimage 2 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Tableimage 3 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Tableimage 4 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Tableimage 5 of Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Table

Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£149.99

£149.99/each

Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Table
Stay warm in the outdoors all year round with the Tower 2000W Free Standing Patio Heater and Table. The smart halogen heat technology provides 360 heating to keep everyone warm - simply place on your patio, decking or around the garden and enjoy yourself without getting cold. Using the varying power settings, you can stay cosy after a warm summers day or heat up on a chillier evening with friends. Choose from 1000W and 2000W to achieve your desired temperature. For added convenience, this heater features a built-in table for drinks and snacks when entertaining in the garden. Crafted from strong and durable stainless steel, it's designed to withstand varying outdoor conditions so you won't need to worry about storing away in heavy rain showers.

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here