Tower ASTRID 2KW Patio Heater Table

Stay warm in the outdoors all year round with the Tower 2000W Free Standing Patio Heater and Table. The smart halogen heat technology provides 360 heating to keep everyone warm - simply place on your patio, decking or around the garden and enjoy yourself without getting cold. Using the varying power settings, you can stay cosy after a warm summers day or heat up on a chillier evening with friends. Choose from 1000W and 2000W to achieve your desired temperature. For added convenience, this heater features a built-in table for drinks and snacks when entertaining in the garden. Crafted from strong and durable stainless steel, it's designed to withstand varying outdoor conditions so you won't need to worry about storing away in heavy rain showers.