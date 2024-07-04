Marketplace.
image 1 of Yoga-Mad Knee Mat Pad - Black - One Size
image 1 of Yoga-Mad Knee Mat Pad - Black - One Sizeimage 2 of Yoga-Mad Knee Mat Pad - Black - One Size

Yoga-Mad Knee Mat Pad - Black - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.00

£7.00/each

Yoga-Mad Knee Mat Pad - Black - One Size
Material: NBR Foam. AZO Free, DOP Free, Durable, Heavy Metal Free, Lightweight, Non-Absorbent, Phenol Free, Phthalate-Free. Design: Logo. Width: 61cm. Length: 25cm. Height: 15mm. Cushioned, Easy to Carry. Suitable for: Aerobics, Cross Fit, Physiotherapy, Pilates, Rehabilitation, Yoga.

View all Sports Equipment

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here